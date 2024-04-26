Two held with Rs 3.5 crore worth brown sugar concealed in pumpkins

IMPHAL, April 25: Two persons were arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 3.5 crore in the international illicit market in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Wednesday, an official source said on Thursday.

The police said that a combined team of Jiribam district police and 39th Assam Rifles intercepted the contraband drugs during a check at a Bolero Pick Up loaded with pumpkins and bananas heading towards Cachar (of Assam) from Tipaimukh of Pherzawl district of Manipur.

The drugs packed in a total of 30 soap cases were found concealed in pumpkins loaded underneath the bananas. The drugs weighing 363.45 gram excluding the weight of the containers would be worth over Rs 3.5 crore in the international illicit market, the police further said.

The two persons arrested with the contraband drugs were identified as Abdul Mazumder and Khalil Barbhuiya. Along with the seized items, the two were handed over to Jiribam police station for further investigation and legal proceedings, the police added. (NNN)