Assam signs MoU with five colleges to launch 4-year teacher training

GUWAHATI, Sept 12: In a major move to strengthen the teacher training in Assam, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), in collaboration with the Higher Education Department, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five prominent colleges, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Thursday.

Pegu informed that the initiative will enhance teacher training programs across the state, with a focus on promoting the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP).

The Minister on the micro-blogging platform X, stated “In a significant step towards enhancing teacher training in Assam, the @SCERT_Assam, Higher Education Department, and five colleges signed an MoU today, and SCERT handed over 5 newly constructed B.Ed. college campuses.”

The five colleges that will now be able to apply for the ITEP are Barama College, Bongaigaon College, Jagiroad College, Nalbari College, and Pub Kamrup College.

Additionally, these institutions have been provided with new B.Ed. campuses, facilitating the rollout of the integrated program designed to nurture future educators.