Assam to Regularize 35,000 SSA Teachers

June 28, Friday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant recruitment drive to transition 35,000 Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) contractual teachers into regular positions. This move aims to address job security concerns and improve the quality of education across the state.

The decision follows a Supreme Court order restricting the state cabinet from regularizing contractual teachers’ services directly. As a solution, the government will create 35,000 new vacancies exclusively for current contractual SSA teachers, ensuring a streamlined process for regularization within four to five months. This initiative will dissolve the existing 35,000 contractual positions once the new roles are filled.

Additionally, the cabinet has addressed issues related to the fines imposed on two-wheelers and three-wheelers. To reduce harassment, two-wheelers will only be fined for helmet violations, and three-wheelers will face fines after committing repeated offenses. This measure aims to alleviate the financial burden on vehicle owners while maintaining road safety.

The recruitment drive and new regulations underscore the Assam government’s commitment to improving public welfare and addressing long-standing issues in education and transportation.