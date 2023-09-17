27 C
Court Cross-Examines IO In Abhi-Neel Lynching Case

HT CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON, Sept 16: Nagaon district and session court carried out the cross-examination of the investigation officer of the sensational Abhijit Nath and Nilotpal Das mob lynching case on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The court on Saturday here again fixed the next date on September 29 and 30 for further cross examination of the investigation officer in connection with the heinous murder of the two youths sources said.

The two Guwahati based young boys, who had gone for a natura trip to Kangthilangso, a picnic spot in the remote Dokmoka area in Karbi Anglong district, were suspected to be child snatchers by locals. They were brutally lynched by a local mob on their way back on June 8 in 2018. The mob reportedly reacted to a rumour that the duo were child snatchers.

Taking into account the brutal manner in which the locals lynched the two youths, the state government had even set up a fast-track court to try the accused. However, it has been a long wait for their families as even after five years, they are yet to get justice.

Over 48 accused were identified and recorded in charge sheet in connection with the shocking incident among who, one accused was a juvenile, sources added.

Meanwhile, the families of the two victims had also expressed their dissatisfaction over the slow judicial process of the Nagaon court. The case was transferred to Nagaon so that no one can interfere in the judicial proceedings and tamper with evidence.

 

 

