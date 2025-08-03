Land allotment, insurance for auto-rickshaw drivers announced at BJP joining event

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 2: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, on Saturday announced that the KAAC would allot land and construct an office for the Diphu Auto-Rickshaw Drivers’ Association.

He also declared that an insurance scheme for auto-rickshaw drivers would be introduced from the next financial year, with the KAAC bearing the cost.

The announcement was made during a mass joining programme held at the Sarsing Teron Memorial Town Hall, Matipung, where a large number of auto-rickshaw drivers from Diphu formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The event was organised by the BJP East Karbi Anglong District Committee (BJP-EKADC).

According to party sources, over a thousand auto-rickshaw drivers, under the leadership of Saiten Enghi, pledged their support to the BJP.

They were welcomed into the party by CEM Tuliram Ronghang and BJP-EKADC president Roland Timung through the symbolic gesture of donning party caps and scarves.

Addressing the gathering, CEM Ronghang thanked the drivers for their support and stated that they had made the right choice by joining the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, in the state, and in the KAAC. “Only the ruling party can ensure development. You have taken the right decision at the right time,” he said.

The CEM further announced that the KAAC would provide insurance coverage to any driver purchasing a new auto-rickshaw from the next financial year.

He added that depending on budget availability and revenue generation, the Council may also extend up to 50 percent financial support for purchasing auto-rickshaws in the future.

On the matter of traffic congestion in Diphu market, Ronghang said that a separate parking zone for auto-rickshaws and private vehicles, including those of VIPs and VVIPs, would be developed beneath the under-construction flyover.

Once completed, entry of all vehicles into the market area will be restricted to ease congestion.

CEM Ronghang also highlighted a range of developmental projects slated for completion by December 2025.

These include the inauguration of the flyover from the East Division Forest Office at Rongnihang to the Post Office, a four-lane road from Gandhi Park to Assam University Diphu Campus via Lumding Road, and the TATA Cancer Hospital.

Additionally, the swimming pool at the Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) complex and Diphu Lake will also be inaugurated.

Speaking on the protection of indigenous land rights, the CEM stated that the Land and Revenue Department of KAAC has so far distributed 7.57 lakh land pattas in rural areas, and the process would continue for eligible beneficiaries.

He also criticised All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) president JI Kathar, describing him as “half-informed” and accused him of spreading misinformation.

Ronghang urged the newly joined drivers not to be misled by such claims.

BJP-EKADC president Roland Killing welcomed the new entrants and encouraged unity within the party. He said that auto-rickshaw drivers represent the image of society and play an essential role in connecting people.

He drew comparisons with drivers in other cities, noting that Diphu’s drivers were known for their polite and helpful nature.

The event was also attended by MLAs Darsing Ronghang and Bidyasing Engleng, KAAC Executive Member Tilottoma Hasnu, MAC Pobitra Rongpi, and Assam Hills Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd (AHSIDC) Chairman Ratan Teron.

A similar joining programme was also held at the BJP-EKADC office.