Literary icon Padmanath Gohain Baruah remembered on 152nd birth anniversary

TEZPUR, Dec 17: Padmanath Gohain Baruah, the founder president of Asam Sahitya Sabha and a significant figure in early modern Assamese literature, was commemorated on his 152nd birth anniversary in Tezpur. Various socio-cultural and literary organisations, including Baan Theatre, Tezpur Municipality Board, Asamiya Bhasha Unnati Sadhini Sabha, Asamiya Club, Padmanath Gohain Baruah branch Sahitya Sabha, and Tezpur Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, organised a daylong commemoration programme.

The day’s events began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp by Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rabha, district commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, and Pari Gohain Baruah. Floral tributes were paid at the statue of Padmanath Gohain Baruah, located in the heart of Tezpur, by the organisations.

Padmanath Gohain Baruah, renowned for his excellence in novels, poetry, drama, and insightful writing, was also the first chairman of the Tezpur Municipality Board. As part of the commemoration programme, a book launching and memorial lecture took place at the Baliram Lahkar auditorium of Asamiya Club.

MLA Prithiraj Rabha, in his speech, highlighted Padmanath Gohain Baruah’s contributions to Assamese literature and society. Rabha acknowledged Gohain Baruah’s pioneering efforts, including writing the first Assamese novel ‘Bhanumati’ and the second novel ‘Lahori’. Gohain Baruah addressed the educational needs of Assamese students and teachers by producing textbooks on various subjects, history, geography, moral science, teacher handbooks, and a book on physical exercise. He also penned biographies of several Assamese stalwarts in collaboration with his schoolmate Panindranath Gogoi.

During the programme, a book titled ‘Dersa Basaria Joyantir Pradarsonir Aat Dhori… Sahitya Kandarir Smriti Bijarita Samal Samuh Aru Kisu Kotha’, edited by Mrigen Kalita, was launched by former chairman of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Dr Doyananda Borgohain. Dr Bhupen Saikia, president of Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha, also delivered a speech on the life and works of Padmanath Gohain Baruah. The events celebrated the literary legacy of the iconic figure and his invaluable contributions to Assamese language and literature.

