Over Rs 11 crore disbursed to over 56,000 farmers in Jorhat under PM-KISAN Scheme

HT correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 2: As many as 56,844 farmers in Jorhat district received over Rs 11 crore under the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Krishak Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday.

The amount was directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts during the nationwide disbursal ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, as part of PM Kisan Utsav Divas.

According to sources in the Agriculture Department, the Jorhat district beneficiaries were among the estimated 9.4 crore farmers across the country who received a cumulative disbursement of Rs 20,500 crore under the instalment released.

The PM-KISAN is a centrally funded scheme that provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible landholding farmers in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000, directly credited to their bank accounts every four months.

In Jorhat, the live telecast of the Prime Minister’s programme was organised at several locations, including Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Jorhat; Kaliapani; Teok Central Jorhat Development Block; North West Jorhat Development Block; East Jorhat Development Block; East Teok Development Block; Titabor Development Block; and all Gaon Panchayat offices across the district. The events were conducted under the aegis of KVK Jorhat and the District Agriculture Department.

The district-level programme was attended by District Agriculture Officer Debajit Dutta; Dr Manoj Kumar Chouhan, Senior Extension Specialist, Department of Agricultural Extension, Assam Agricultural University; Rupam Kakati, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer and District Nodal Officer for PM-KISAN; and Trishnali Saikia, Agricultural Economics Specialist.

A total of 203 participants were present at various broadcast venues, including Officer (Soil) Gitimallika Hazarika; Project Officer Vedanta Sharma; Agriculture Inspector Lalit Taid; officials and staff of the Jorhat District Agriculture Department and Agricultural Science Centre; directors of Common Service Centres; and progressive farmers from Teok, Nakachari, and Selenghat Agricultural Development Circles.

The event also saw the participation of Block Development Officers, Agricultural Development Officers, Agricultural Extension Assistants, and selected farmers from different parts of the district.