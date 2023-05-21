Oppo India partners with T-SIG to uplift migrant labourers in Sangareddy dist

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, May 20: Oppo announced its partnership with T-SIG (Telangana Social Impact Group) to support the UDAAN project, which aims to transform the lives of Odia migrant workers in the Sangareddy district in Telangana. Notably, UDAAN seeks to empower these workers by improving their overall well-being, including their health, nutrition, children’s education, wages, and living conditions. As a sponsor of this initiative, Oppo, along with T-SIG & Aide et Action (NGO) will positively impact the lives of more than 2500 migrant workers and 400 children who will be residing in the Sangareddy district for six months (October 2023 to March 2024).

Commenting on the partnership, Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, Oppo India, said, “We are delighted to announce Oppo’s collaboration with T-SIG to support the UDAAN migrant labour project in Sangareddy district. As Oppo stands strong with its philosophy of ‘Technology for mankind, kindness for the world’, this partnership marks a significant milestone in our ongoing CSR efforts journey. By teaming up with T-SIG, we are proud to play a part in empowering more than 2500 migrant workers and creating a meaningful impact in their lives by addressing critical aspects such as health, education, wages, and living conditions. This collaboration builds on Oppo’s commitment to driving social change and sustainable development in India, and we are determined to create a positive and long-lasting impact in the entire Sangareddy district community.”

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, IT, E&C added, “We are pleased to announce this CSR collaboration between T-SIG and Oppo. As the world’s leading smart device manufacturer and innovator, through this initiative, Oppo is empowering thousands of brick kiln workers in their journey in Telangana. We look forward to strengthening the partnership as the project unfolds.”

As part of the initiative, all workers will be registered so that they become eligible to receive financial benefits and access to subsidized rice through the Public Distribution System (PDS). More than 400 children of the workers will be enrolled in regular Odia medium schools and Child Care centres will be set up with an intent to abolish child labour. Health camps and awareness programs will be conducted to provide health services and brick kiln owners will be sensitized to promote better practices benefitting about 2500 migrants including 1200 women workers. Regular meetings between departments will promote better coordination, and efforts will be made to improve health and safety measures, thereby improving the living and working conditions of migrant workers.

- Advertisement -