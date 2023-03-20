Awkward Moment At Patna Railway Station After 3 Mins Porn Video Played

HT Digital

PATNA, March 20: In a very delicate situation occurred when a porn clip played on all the TV screens of Patna railway station installed across platform number 10 for three minutes on Sunday night. Hundreds of passengers waiting to board trains were blushing at the occurrence of the embarrassing episode.

The contract for telecasting videos and films on the railway stations of the Danapur division is given to a private company named Dutta Communication. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials immediately contacted them and stopped the telecast.

Prabhat Kumar, the official spokesperson of the DRM office in Danapur, said: “We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and started the process of cancellation of the contract. We have registered an FIR against the company officials. It is an intolerable incident. We will blacklist this company.”

Meanwhile, the railway officials have also terminated the contract which was given to the agency for relaying advertisements on television screens at the railway station. The railway department is conducting a separate investigation into this matter.

Earlier, a similar incident had already taken place on Sunday morning as well in the same railway station.