25 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 20, 2023
type here...

Awkward Moment At Patna Railway Station After 3 Mins Porn Video Played

Hundreds of passengers waiting to board trains were blushing at the occurrence of the embarrassing episode.

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

PATNA, March 20: In a very delicate situation occurred when a porn clip played on all the TV screens of Patna railway station installed across platform number 10 for three minutes on Sunday night. Hundreds of passengers waiting to board trains were blushing at the occurrence of the embarrassing episode.

- Advertisement -

The contract for telecasting videos and films on the railway stations of the Danapur division is given to a private company named Dutta Communication. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials immediately contacted them and stopped the telecast.

Prabhat Kumar, the official spokesperson of the DRM office in Danapur, said: “We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and started the process of cancellation of the contract. We have registered an FIR against the company officials. It is an intolerable incident. We will blacklist this company.”

Meanwhile,  the railway officials have also terminated the contract which was given to the agency for relaying advertisements on television screens at the railway station. The railway department is conducting a separate investigation into this matter.

Earlier, a similar incident had already taken place on Sunday morning as well in the same railway station.

DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu
DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu
PLACES TO VISIT IN INDIA IN MARCH AND APRIL
PLACES TO VISIT IN INDIA IN MARCH AND APRIL
Enchanting places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh
Enchanting places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh
Asian Countries Where Indians Don’t Need Visa
Asian Countries Where Indians Don’t Need Visa
Top 10 Tallest Statues Situated On Earth
Top 10 Tallest Statues Situated On Earth
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

HSLC Paper Leak Case: CID Questions SEBA Exam Controller, 2 Others

The Hills Times - 0
DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu PLACES TO VISIT IN INDIA IN MARCH AND APRIL Enchanting places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh Asian Countries Where Indians Don’t Need Visa Top 10 Tallest Statues Situated On Earth