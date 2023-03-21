27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
type here...

Porn Star Kendra Lust Admires The Patna Railway Station Telecast

Kendra  Lust tweeted a picture of herself along with the caption ‘India’ and also with the hashtag ‘BiharRailwayStation’.

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 21: Porn star Kendra on Monday appreciated the playing of the pornographic clip at Patna Railway junction. Kendra Lust tweeted a picture of herself along with the caption ‘India’ and also with the hashtag ‘#BiharRailwayStation’.

Porn Star Kendra Lust Admires The Patna Railway Station Telecast
- Advertisement -

The tweet came after the delicate situation occurred when a porn clip played on all the TV screens of Patna railway station installed across platform number 10 for three minutes on Sunday night. Hundreds of passengers waiting to board trains were blushing at the occurrence of the embarrassing episode.

A netizen cracked jokes saying that it was her porn film that was being played at the Patna railway station, to which she said she hoped it was hers.

Porn Star Kendra Lust Admires The Patna Railway Station Telecast

Nevertheless, yet another person on the internet jokingly highlighted that the porn film that was inadvertently telecasted on the advertisement screens on the station was by a person named Anissa Kate from Babes Network.

Porn Star Kendra Lust Admires The Patna Railway Station Telecast

A similar incident happened at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Delhi in 2017 when a porn movie was played on the advertisement display screens. Delhi metro immediately pulled down the video from the screens.

Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday
Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday
DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu
DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu
PLACES TO VISIT IN INDIA IN MARCH AND APRIL
PLACES TO VISIT IN INDIA IN MARCH AND APRIL
Enchanting places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh
Enchanting places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh
Asian Countries Where Indians Don’t Need Visa
Asian Countries Where Indians Don’t Need Visa
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Morigaon Police Takes 3 Gold Smugglers Into Custody, Seize 2.8 Kg

The Hills Times - 0
Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu PLACES TO VISIT IN INDIA IN MARCH AND APRIL Enchanting places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh Asian Countries Where Indians Don’t Need Visa