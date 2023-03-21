Porn Star Kendra Lust Admires The Patna Railway Station Telecast

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 21: Porn star Kendra on Monday appreciated the playing of the pornographic clip at Patna Railway junction. Kendra Lust tweeted a picture of herself along with the caption ‘India’ and also with the hashtag ‘#BiharRailwayStation’.

The tweet came after the delicate situation occurred when a porn clip played on all the TV screens of Patna railway station installed across platform number 10 for three minutes on Sunday night. Hundreds of passengers waiting to board trains were blushing at the occurrence of the embarrassing episode.

A netizen cracked jokes saying that it was her porn film that was being played at the Patna railway station, to which she said she hoped it was hers.

Nevertheless, yet another person on the internet jokingly highlighted that the porn film that was inadvertently telecasted on the advertisement screens on the station was by a person named Anissa Kate from Babes Network.

A similar incident happened at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Delhi in 2017 when a porn movie was played on the advertisement display screens. Delhi metro immediately pulled down the video from the screens.