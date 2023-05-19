25 C
Nagaland board to declare HSLC, HSSLC results on May 24

Northeast
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 18: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the results of the HSLC and HSSLC examinations 2023 on May 24 afternoon.

The provisional result gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the board along with the marksheets and pass certificates. Soft copy will be made available in the board’s portal www.nbsenl.edu.in.

The results will also be made available on the websites www.nbsenl.edu.in,                        3. www.results.shikshawww.indiaresults.com and www.exametc.com.

Provisions to download the marks/marksheet will be made available in www.nbsenl.edu.in   , www.indiaresults.com and www.results.shiksha

Android mobile result app will be available in the Play Store.

The board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents from May 29 to May 30. The centre superintendents have been asked to collect and distribute them to the schools under his/her centre. If a centre superintendent cannot come to collect the documents, he/she can authorize another centre superintendent who is coming to collect the documents on his/her behalf, the board said.

Collection dates district-wise shall be made available in the board’s portal www.nbsenl.edu.in and the district Whatsapp groups. The board asked all centre superintendents to note the dates and collect the documents accordingly.

