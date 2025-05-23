28 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 23, 2025
type here...

Woman gives birth to baby boy aboard train in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 22: In a heartwarming display of humanity and prompt action, a baby boy was born aboard the Kanchanjunga Express on Thursday as it journeyed through the Ambassa–Kumarghat section of Tripura.

- Advertisement -

Officials of Government Railway Police said that the incident took place in coach S/9 of the train, which was en route to Pakur in Jharkhand. The young mother, identified as 23-year-old Ketki Nagesiya — wife of Ketka Nagesiya — hails from Barpani under Kisko Police Station in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand. A labourer who had been working in Agartala, Ketki went into sudden labour mid-journey.

Related Posts:

He said that due to the timely coordination of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Commercial Management Personnel (CMP), help arrived swiftly upon the train’s arrival at Dharmanagar station in North Tripura district.

“A railway doctor immediately attended to the mother and newborn, confirming that both were in stable condition. For enhanced medical care, they were promptly referred to the Civil Hospital. The RPF arranged for an ambulance and personally escorted the family to ensure their safety and comfort”, said the official.

Officials have since confirmed that both mother and baby are doing well and are receiving proper medical attention.

10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India 10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India 10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features