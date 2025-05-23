Woman gives birth to baby boy aboard train in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 22: In a heartwarming display of humanity and prompt action, a baby boy was born aboard the Kanchanjunga Express on Thursday as it journeyed through the Ambassa–Kumarghat section of Tripura.

Officials of Government Railway Police said that the incident took place in coach S/9 of the train, which was en route to Pakur in Jharkhand. The young mother, identified as 23-year-old Ketki Nagesiya — wife of Ketka Nagesiya — hails from Barpani under Kisko Police Station in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand. A labourer who had been working in Agartala, Ketki went into sudden labour mid-journey.

He said that due to the timely coordination of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Commercial Management Personnel (CMP), help arrived swiftly upon the train’s arrival at Dharmanagar station in North Tripura district.

“A railway doctor immediately attended to the mother and newborn, confirming that both were in stable condition. For enhanced medical care, they were promptly referred to the Civil Hospital. The RPF arranged for an ambulance and personally escorted the family to ensure their safety and comfort”, said the official.

Officials have since confirmed that both mother and baby are doing well and are receiving proper medical attention.