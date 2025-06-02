Arunachal: EMT delivers critical pre-hospital care during RTA transfer in 108 ambulance

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 1: In a recent Inter Facility Transfer (IFT) case, the 108 emergency ambulance service demonstrated its vital role in pre-hospital care during the transport of a road traffic accident (RTA) victim. The patient, involved in a collision between a bus and a Tata Mobile vehicle, was referred from CHC Maro to Tadak Dulom District Hospital, Daporijo.

The 108 ambulance (AR144380, Daporijo), operated by EMRI Green Health Services, was deployed at 8:00 AM on May 30. The patient sustained a right leg fracture and multiple facial abrasions and required urgent medical attention during the transfer.

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Marpa Uli provided exemplary care throughout the critical journey. Demonstrating high levels of professionalism and dedication, EMT Uli administered IV fluids and continuously monitored vital signs including blood pressure, pulse, and oxygen saturation (SpO2). Her swift and skilled interventions ensured the patient remained stable until arrival at the district hospital.

The patient was successfully handed over to the medical team at Tadak Dulom District Hospital for further treatment.

This incident highlights the crucial services provided by EMTs and pilots of EMRI Green Health Services under the 108 Emergency Ambulance network. Their round-the-clock commitment—24/7, 365 days a year—continues to save lives across Arunachal Pradesh.

Launched on June 21, 2021, by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the 108 Free Emergency Ambulance Services, previously operated under GVK EMRI and now under EMRI Green Health Services, has so far served over 28,500 beneficiaries across the state.