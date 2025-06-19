Mock drill on earthquake preparedness conducted in Pasighat

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 18: A mock exercise on earthquake preparedness was conducted at Gandhi Chowk in Pasighat by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in collaboration with the District Police to raise awareness on disaster response and emergency management.

The programme specifically targeted the market area and shopkeepers to enhance local readiness in the event of natural calamities.

According to an official statement, the drill aimed at equipping citizens with basic knowledge of emergency response during disasters such as earthquakes, building collapses, and fire incidents.

A total of 25 volunteers from among the participants were selected during the drill and were presented with certificates of appreciation for their proactive involvement.

The event also saw the participation of the Pasighat Fire and Emergency Services Department, with a demonstration led by Officer-in-Charge Babul Pangging.

The team conducted a live fire response simulation and educated the public on the essential dos and don’ts during a fire emergency, underlining the importance of quick and informed action.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Fire and Emergency Services cum Nodal Officer Jhon Pada highlighted the importance of such exercises in cultivating a volunteer force that can act as first responders during times of crisis.

He stressed that community preparedness is key to mitigating disaster impacts. In a symbolic gesture of community safety, ten fire extinguishers were distributed among shopkeepers in the area.

The awareness programme also witnessed the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayup Boko, Officer-in-Charge A Taki, and volunteers from the Aapda Mitra scheme, who actively participated in the preparedness activities.

Officials added that similar mock drills and training sessions will be conducted across various districts in Arunachal Pradesh to enhance grassroots-level preparedness and promote a culture of safety and resilience among the public.