Monday, December 2, 2024
Assam launches Spl Recruitment Drive for 4,669 contractual teachers

Pegu on the micro-blogging site X emphasized that this initiative aims to bolster the quality of education across government schools in the state.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: In a significant step towards strengthening the state’s education system, the Assam government has launched a special recruitment drive for 4,669 Additional (Contractual) Teachers under the Department of Secondary Education, state’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Monday.

The recruitment process will be conducted entirely online, with applications opening on December 2, 2024, at 11:30 AM and closing on December 8, 2024, at midnight.

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) at (https://madhyamik.assam.gov.in).

Notably, only candidates currently serving as Additional (Contractual) Teachers with at least five years of continuous service as of October 31, 2024, are eligible to apply.

Additionally, the recruitment will offer an initial pay scale in Pay Band-2, ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 70,000, along with a Grade Pay of Rs 8,700 per month and other allowances as per the Assam Services (Revision of Pay) Amendment Rules, 2019.

Minister Pegu also highlighted that the selected teachers will be regularized after one year of satisfactory service.

However, no protection for past service or Provident Fund benefits will be provided.

Only contributions under the State’s National Pension System (NPS) will be applicable.

Candidates are required to use their Siksha Setu ID and ensure their details are accurate, as offline applications will not be accepted.

The Minister further noted that the Directorate of Secondary Education reserves the right to cancel or postpone the recruitment process without assigning any reason.

