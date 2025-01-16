Assam to get 7 new district hospitals by 2026

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 16: In a significant move to bolster Assam’s healthcare infrastructure, the State Government has announced the construction of seven new state-of-the-art district hospitals under the ASSIST Project, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ashok Singhal informed on Thursday.

These hospitals, expected to be operational by 2026, will cater to the medical needs of residents in Goalpara, Nagaon, Barpeta, Kamrup Metropolitan, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, and Cachar districts.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singhal stated, “7 new state-of-the-art District Hospitals are being built across Assam under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya, giving a significant boost to Assam’s healthcare infrastructure.”

The new hospitals are set to come up in Dudhnoi, Kaliabor, Sarukhetri, Azara, Narayanpur, Kaliapani, and Lakhipur, each designed to address the specific healthcare challenges faced by these regions.

Once completed, these modern healthcare facilities will enhance the state’s capacity to provide advanced treatment and services, significantly improving public health outcomes for the population.

