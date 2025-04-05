37.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 5, 2025
NDA Sweeps Rabha Hasong Council Polls, CM Sarma Calls It 'Another Saffron Wave'

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 5: In a resounding victory, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clinched 33 out of 36 seats in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections in Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated the win on social media, calling it “another saffron wave in Assam” and thanked voters for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare policies, especially those focused on indigenous communities.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, the BJP won 6 seats, while its ally, the Rabha Hasong Jautho Sangraam Samiti, secured 27 seats. Congress managed only one seat, and two seats went to Independent candidates.

Among notable victories, BJP candidates won in Kothakuthi, Agia, Bondapara, Bamunigaon, Silputa, and the uncontested Joyramkuchi seat. Tankeswar Rabha, the Chief Executive Member of RHAC, retained his South Dudhnoi seat with a strong margin, defeating Congress’s Sanjib Kumar Rabha.

BJP National President JP Nadda congratulated the alliance, calling the results a reflection of public faith in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and development agenda.

The RHAC region spans parts of Assam’s Goalpara and Kamrup districts. Over 1.80 crore voters participated in the broader local elections, including polls for Gaon Panchayat and Zilla Parishad representatives, reinforcing NDA’s dominance in Assam’s rural and tribal belt.

