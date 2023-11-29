NTPC Bongaigaon receives Greentech Foundation awards

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 28: NTPC Bongaigaon has been recognised for its outstanding contributions to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environment Protection by receiving two prestigious awards from the Greentech Foundation.

The power station was awarded the trophy in the Environment Protection Category at the 22nd Annual Greentech Environment Award 2023 and in the Rural Development Category at the 10th Annual Greentech CSR India Awards.

The awards were presented to Ekonthung Ngullie, AGM (EMG & O&M/Civil), by Ravi Shankar Prasad, IAS, addl chief secretary, Environment, govt of Assam, in the presence of Dr Arup Kumar Mishra, chairman, Assam Pollution Control Board, and Shantanu Kumar Dutta, member secretary, Pollution Control Board, Assam, at the award ceremony held in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Greentech Environment Awards recognise responsible, innovative practices and initiatives that promote sustainability, minimise environmental impact, and create long-lasting benefits for society. NTPC Bongaigaon’s receipt of these awards is a testament to its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Karunakar Das, chief general manager, NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati, congratulated the employees and departments for their dedication and encouraged them to continue their efforts in making a positive impact on the communities. He expressed his satisfaction that the awards are a recognition of the company’s commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility.

NTPC Bongaigaon’s achievements in CSR and Environment Protection serve as an inspiration for other organisations to prioritise sustainable practices and contribute to a healthier planet and a more equitable society.