23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
type here...

Seagram’s Royal Stag BoomBox Ends Season with Spectacular Finale in Bhubaneswar

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Apr 2: Seagram’s Royal Stag recently wrapped up the second edition of its electrifying musical festival, Royal Stag BoomBox, with a sensational finale in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on March 30th, 2024. Embracing the theme of ‘Living it Large’, the event merged the beloved tunes of Bollywood with the vibrant beats of hip-hop, captivating a crowd of nearly 10,000 enthusiastic attendees.

- Advertisement -

Transforming the Baramunda Ground Field into a kaleidoscope of colors and melodies, Royal Stag BoomBox offered a plethora of cultural experiences, food stalls, merchandise outlets, and interactive engagements, encapsulating the youthful essence of Bhubaneswar. Local talents, including bands, dancers, rappers, and beatboxers, set the stage on fire before headlining acts took over.

Reflecting on the event, Badshah expressed his delight, stating, “It’s been a stellar association with Royal Stag BoomBox once again. The audience in Bhubaneswar truly knows how to have fun!”

Ikka shared his enthusiasm, saying, “Royal Stag BoomBox is the perfect platform for exploring new genres of music. The show in Bhubaneswar was truly epic.”

Neeti Mohan echoed the sentiment, remarking, “After the magical time we had in Jaipur, I had really been looking forward to performing in Bhubaneswar and the audience really wowed us!”

- Advertisement -

Artist Ali Merchant lauded the energy of Bhubaneswar, stating, “Royal Stag BoomBox is back with a bang with new Hip-Hop X Bollywood collabs! Bhubaneswar truly showed us amazing energy worthy of a finale!”

+++++++++

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Asia markets are mixed after Wall Street’s strong manufacturing data

The Hills Times - 0
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights Most Photogenic Places In North India Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands 10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa 10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala