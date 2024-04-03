Seagram’s Royal Stag BoomBox Ends Season with Spectacular Finale in Bhubaneswar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Apr 2: Seagram’s Royal Stag recently wrapped up the second edition of its electrifying musical festival, Royal Stag BoomBox, with a sensational finale in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on March 30th, 2024. Embracing the theme of ‘Living it Large’, the event merged the beloved tunes of Bollywood with the vibrant beats of hip-hop, captivating a crowd of nearly 10,000 enthusiastic attendees.

- Advertisement -

Transforming the Baramunda Ground Field into a kaleidoscope of colors and melodies, Royal Stag BoomBox offered a plethora of cultural experiences, food stalls, merchandise outlets, and interactive engagements, encapsulating the youthful essence of Bhubaneswar. Local talents, including bands, dancers, rappers, and beatboxers, set the stage on fire before headlining acts took over.

Reflecting on the event, Badshah expressed his delight, stating, “It’s been a stellar association with Royal Stag BoomBox once again. The audience in Bhubaneswar truly knows how to have fun!”

Ikka shared his enthusiasm, saying, “Royal Stag BoomBox is the perfect platform for exploring new genres of music. The show in Bhubaneswar was truly epic.”

Neeti Mohan echoed the sentiment, remarking, “After the magical time we had in Jaipur, I had really been looking forward to performing in Bhubaneswar and the audience really wowed us!”

- Advertisement -

Artist Ali Merchant lauded the energy of Bhubaneswar, stating, “Royal Stag BoomBox is back with a bang with new Hip-Hop X Bollywood collabs! Bhubaneswar truly showed us amazing energy worthy of a finale!”

+++++++++

- Advertisement -