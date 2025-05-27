26 C
Abhishek Banerjee-starrer ‘Stolen’ to stream on Prime Video from June 4

Entertainment
Updated:
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI: (May 26) Prime Video film “Stolen” starring Abhishek Banerjee will release on June 4, the streamer announced on Monday.

Directed by Karan Tejpal, who made his directorial debut with the film, the project is produced by Gaurav Dhingra.

The film had its world premiere at the 80th Venice Film Festival in 2023.

Prime Video shared the poster of the film featuring Banerjee on its Instagram handle. It was re-shared by the actor.

“A missing child and a thrilling race against time. #StolenOnPrime, June 4,” read the caption.

“Stolen” follows the intense journey of two urbane brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from an impoverished mother at a railway station in rural India.

The film also features Shubham, Mia Maelzer, Harish Khanna and Sahidur Rahaman. Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani and Vikramaditya Motwane are the executive producers.

