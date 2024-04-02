Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for second schedule of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday said he has started shooting for the second schedule of his upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”.

Aaryan, who was in Munich over the last few days to attend a football match, shared a work update on Instagram.

“Fun trip khatam Kaam Shuru. Shoot begins #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Schedule2,” he wrote.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the upcoming third installment in the horror comedy franchise features Triptii Dimri as well.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” also stars Vidya Balan, who played the iconic role of Manjulika in Priyadarshan’s “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” (2007).

The second film in the franchise, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” was directed by Bazmee and starred Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, produced by T-Series, will release in theatres on Diwali.