Pema Khandu chairs meeting with journalists, assures welfare measures

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 6: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu held a meeting with members of the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) at the Secretariat office to discuss the welfare and concerns of working journalists in the state, a press release said on Tuesday.

CM Khandu on the micro-blogging site X acknowledged the essential contribution of journalists within a democracy, emphasizing their significant role in promoting accountability and the efficient operation of the democratic framework.

He wrote, “As the fourth pillar of democracy, journalists play a vital role in ensuring that our democracy functions effectively and that those in power are held accountable.”

The Chief Minister also assured the journalists that the State Government is dedicated to assisting them and has implemented several initiatives aimed at enhancing their working conditions and overall quality of life.

These initiatives will encompass the establishment of adequate office facilities, government-funded health insurance, retirement plans, housing assistance, and various other welfare programs.

“I am dedicated to ensuring the well-being of journalists and suggested the APC and APUWJ could organize annual conclave. Such event will bring together renowned experts and thought leaders to engage in debates and discussions on pressing issues affecting Arunachal Pradesh, thereby enhancing public understanding and awareness”, the Chief Minister further added.

