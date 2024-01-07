16 C
Illegal Burmese Supari Seized

BOKAJAN: Karbi Anglong police recovered illegal Burmese supari from a container truck. The container truck, AS 01 NC 5128, was intercepted and checked at lahorijan patrol post under Dillai police station. The truck was coming from Dimapur and going towards Manja, on NH 38.

The illegal Burmese supari was recovered from inside the cabin of the truck inside a secret chamber. 1,798 kg of burmese supari was seized and one Md Ariful islam (31), a resident of Pallitul under Jugighopa police station, Bongaigaon was arrested.

