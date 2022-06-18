Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani Leader Passes Away In Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 17: In wake of the ongoing flood situation across the region, noted social activist and vice president of Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Milan Chandra Roy met with a road accident and drowned in the heavy flow of water which led to his death in Kokrajhar.

Milan Chandra Roy (50), was a well known social activist and was associated with the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

Roy passed away on Thursday evening around 4 pm after drowning in flood water at Medhipara under Kokrajhar police station.

Roy was returning from Tilapara with his cousin in a motorcycle when he met with anaccident along the road between Kamarpara and Medhipara of Kokrajhar district.

Immediately, he was admitted into MRM Hospital, Kokrajhar, but the doctor declared him dead.

Roy was a resident of Mokrapara village under Kokrajhar police station and had been actively associated with All BTAD Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani, Koch-Rajbongshi Cultural Society, Sahitya Sabha, Bihu Sanmilani and different Bishuwa Utsav committees in Kokrajhar district.

His accidental death is being considered as an irreparable loss for the Koch Rajbongshi community.

Roy is survived by his wife and two daughters and hosts of relatives.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro has extended condolences to the family of Milan Roy.